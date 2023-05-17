Bambu Heritage Productions, producers of acclaimed Ghanaian historical theatre project WogbeJeke, is set to launch its latest initiative, The Mansa World, at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

This comes off on the 25th of May 2023 during the Africa Day celebrations.

The launch will feature a grand theatrical performance as a preview to The Mansa World with a team 60 cast and crew from Ghana led by Chief Moomen, the creative visionary of the project.

The Mansa World is an initiative that is curating African history and heritage in a variety of exciting content on an unprecedented scale for global audiences. The first in the content being produced is a spectacular 3-part epic theatrical production—with an extraordinary cast of 500—that highlights the fascination story of Mansa Musa, king of the ancient empire of Mali, within the historical context of the West African empires of Ghana, Mali, Songhai.

The launch is part of a series of engagements ahead of an official partnership between UNESCO and Bambu Heritage Productions for the promotion of The General History of Africa; UNESCO’s groundbreaking flagship programme on African history.

Present at the launch will be senior UNESCO officials such as the Assistant Director-General for Education, Ms. Stephania Giannini; the Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations, Mr. Firmin Edouard Matoko; various ambassadors, and delegations of member states. A delegation from Ghana led by a senior state official is also set to attend.