Edem Agbana, one of 8 candidates who contested the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Ketu North Constituency, maintains he has won the election and will not allow for a run-off of the elections on claims that he tied with one other candidate.

Edem was initially declared the winner by a single vote, but upon two recounts, the EC discovered 3 ballot papers that were not stamped.

2 of the 3 unstamped ballots were cast in favour of Edem Agbana whilst 1 unstamped ballot was cast in favour of John Adanu.

The nullification of the 3 unstamped ballots would have left both Edem Agbana and John Adanu with 358 votes each, creating a tie.

Edem Agbana in a Citi News interview however insists that the unstamped ballots would not nullify those votes “so far as those ballots have serial numbers that show that they were drawn from the EC’s ballot booklet”.

Edem said, “Nothing will change in Ketu North. There will never be a run-off in Ketu North so far as I am the candidate”.

“How would you say the votes are nullified after you issued the ballot papers without stamping them, yet it is clear the ballot papers are yours and there was no over-voting,” Edem quizzed.

Edem Agbana and 7 others were seeking to replace Dr James Klutse Avedzi on the ticket of the NDC to represent the Ketu North constituency in the 9th Parliament of the 4th Republic.