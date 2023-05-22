The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers & Planners Ghana Limited, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama has been conferred Ghana’s Mining and Engineering CEO of the year, at the 7th Ghana CEO Summit 2023.

The special ceremony happened today, Monday, 22nd May 2023 at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel. The special ceremony brought together all distinguished captains of industry across Ghana.

Mr. Ibrahim Mahama was awarded and specially recognized for inspiring business and economic transformation, contribution to the growth and development of mining and engineering sector and private sector businesses in Ghana and Africa.

Other distinguished CEOs across all private and public sector companies were awarded for their contributions towards business development in Ghana.

The awards were presented to both the private and public winners by H.E John Dramani Mahama, who was the special guest of honor for the special event.