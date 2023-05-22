The Director of Elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako, has stated that the NPP is confident that the people of Kumawu will reward its parliamentary candidate for Kumawu with their votes in Tuesday’s by-election due to the level of development in the area.

Mr. Nimako stressed that the party has put in a lot of work and conducted extensive consultation in the constituency and is confident of a massive win in the May 23 by-election

“We have consulted all the opinion leaders in Kumawu. Our campaign team are at all the polling stations. We are talking to serious people who appreciate where we are as a country and where the constituency is. From what they have seen, they have confidence in the party that it is only the New Patriotic Party that will bring legislations that will transform Ghana’s development and that is what we are bound to do so the NDC can continue with their antics or propaganda, and it will serve them no good,” Mr. Nimako told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM.

He added that “What we are looking out for is that the Kumawu constituency will reward us with another win, and we will ensure that by the close of polls tomorrow, the New Patriotic Party’s candidate will emerge victorious.”

Mr. Nimako further rejected claims that the ongoing road projects in the constituency were a means to garner votes in the by-election.

He stated that “Before the MP, Philip Basoah passed, he had already organized a press conference to announce that the roads were going to be constructed, and it just happened that the MP had to unfortunately pass. What is important is that the constituents are ready to vote for the NPP.”