The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo has intimated that the NDC will likely pull a surprise and cause an upset by winning the by-election in Kumawu.

Mr. Addo indicated that the hard work the NDC has put into the by-election will propel the party to victory.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Addo said “There will be a surprise in Kumawu and there will be a new MP of the constituency belonging to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).”

The Youth Organiser said the election will be based on “how this government has treated people when it comes to development, and the people are going to treat them based on that and vote accordingly. Yesterday, the young men of Kumawu were shouting that if not for the by-elections, the NPP would not have come to the constituency, and so they will vote against the NPP for treating them badly.”

“Yesterday, they bussed people from all parts of the Ashanti Region and these people were given stipends and yesterday, you could count about 200 Land Cruisers in town in an attempt to influence the vote tomorrow.”

He further debunked rumours that the NDC is sponsoring one Kweku Duah who is a defected member of the NPP in an attempt to split the votes to the benefit of the NDC

“Kweku Duah is not an NDC member and the only NDC person in the race is Kwesi Amankwah, and he has been working in the constituency for years, and he is a known person we are hoping that he will win the seat for the party.”