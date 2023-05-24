The Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, officially retired from active service.

Justice Anin-Yeboah served for 21 years as a judge, serving three years as the Head of the Judiciary.

Following his retirement, Justice Jones Dotse, the most senior Justice on the Supreme Court bench, has assumed the position of Acting Chief Justice.

This is in accordance with Article 144 (6) of the 1992 Constitution, which stipulates that when the office of Chief Justice is vacant or the Chief Justice, for any reason is unable to perform the functions of his office, the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court shall act as the Chief Justice until a substantive Chief Justice is appointed.

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo is expected to take over as Chief Justice after her appointment by President Akufo-Addo, but she is yet to be vetted and approved by Parliament.

She is scheduled to appear before the Appointment Committee of Parliament on Friday, May 26, for vetting.