The Assistant Head Coach of the Black Starlets of Ghana, Laryea Kingston says the team concedes a lot of goals because of their style of play.

The Black Starlets under the leadership of Karim Zito and Laryea Kingston have been a free-flowing side, scoring a total of 31 goals in eight games.

Despite scoring a lot, the team has also come under criticism for also conceding a lot of goals too, but Kingston in an interview with Citi Sports said the team is engineered to outscore their opponents.

“Whatever you do, you will be criticised and I accept it 110%. One thing we should know is our style of play. We are an attacking team. We played 8 matches, we scored 31 goals. The least we scored is three goals,” Kingston said. “People always say Ghana is a one-goal project team, now we’re scoring goals and definitely opponents will also have the opportunity to score. At the end of the day, we will make sure we come out with a win and always ahead of the opponent,” he added.

