A vocal youth leader in the Asokore Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Ali Suraj is challenging his colleagues in political leadership to use their positions to bring a positive impact to the Zongo communities.

He indicated that youth empowerment and caring for the needy were the surest ways to change lives and also build the capacities of inhabitants of such communities.

He added that persons from Zongo communities who have climbed the political ladder no matter their affiliation must also focus on improving social amenities which are lacking in Zongo communities which remain underdeveloped.

He made the remarks when he embarked on community outreach to help the needy as part of activities to commemorate his Birthday on Friday, May 26, 2023.

He reached out to street beggars at Aboabo station where he distributed packs of rice, money, and a full pack of sachet water.

He also extended a similar gesture to residents of Aboabo, a suburb of the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

Alhaji Suraj who is also a staffer at the office of the Vice President said “I have reached out to the needy in the society just because I want to show gratitude to the Almighty God who has bestowed favour on me. God uses people to bless others. In my case, God used President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia to make me who I am today. I know God is also using me to bless others. I have dedicated my Birthday to my Boss, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia”.

He added that he has solely embarked on some infrastructural development within the Aboabo community and will continue to help the needy in the area to put smiles on their faces since that is the only thing that puts enjoyment in his heart.

He identified the Aboabo drainage system as one issue that remains a major headache for the inhabitants of the community since it has always resulted in flooding and caused damage to properties during the rainy season.

He pledged to collaborate with other community leaders to give a facelift to the drainage system to solve the problem of flooding in Aboabo and adjoining communities in the municipality.

The youth leader said he is embarking on such gestures to change the mindset of the youth in the area who have always been tagged as violent.

He further said he wants to be a leader who will always impact positively on the community and also help to empower the youth in the area.

He also called on individuals holding high political positions to embark on initiatives that will benefit the people in the Zongo communities.