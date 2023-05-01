Tech Podcaster Manoush Zomorodi’s TED talk on boredom shares varied ways our brain utilises periods of rest to solve nagging problems and take note of big moments in our lives to enable us set attainable goals and ways to achieve them.

May Day is supposed to be a day of rest and relaxation for workers all over the world. For creatives and innovators in the field of communication (public relations, advertising, event management, etc.), it’s the perfect opportunity to catch our breath and indulge our minds and bodies in other creative and not-so-creative activities.

I dare say, “dare to dream” this May Day in many practical ways. In a place of rest and relaxation, our bodies and minds are less stressed from the daily hustle of work demands, allowing us to put our minds in ‘flight mode’ where limitless possibilities can flow freely. You’ll be amazed at how your lazy mind will ignite the best ideas. Let me share a few tips:

Serious talk? No way! Engaging in light-hearted conversations with family and friends is a way to stay productive during this period of rest. You may not be thinking big strategies and campaigns but the moment you are back at work, viola, the best idea could emanate from that conversation in the short or long term.

You might also learn a few tricks from movies/animations. Animations and movies are finished products of equally creative minds and innovators, making them a perfect outlet for our relaxation. They present their viewers with challenging plots, themes and interesting storylines which kick into action critical thinking and analytical mindsets. This helps keep our brains active even in our time of rest.

Reading still works! Reading is one of the best relaxing activities, that helps us stay productive. Explore and experience a new idea or journey through the eyes and words of an author on May Day. This is awesome in sharpening our imaginative skills and drawing out proven experiences from well-written researchers and authors.

Remember though; keep a book close, to note down any dream or concept that came to mind when you were in flight mode.

As we celebrate May Day today, it’s important to remember that taking a break and allowing ourselves to rest and recharge is just as important as working hard. As Manoush Zomorodi puts it, “Deeper thinking comes when we take a break and know that by doing nothing [work] you are being your most productive and creative self. It might feel weird and uncomfortable at first, but boredom truly can lead to brilliance.”

As innovators and creative thinkers, let’s take this day off to relax, dream, engage in conversations, watch movies, read, and reconceptualize innovative and intriguing concepts for our ground-breaking campaigns and communication materials.