The Northern Development Authority (NDA) has successfully completed and commissioned a total of seventy-three infrastructural projects in the Savannah and Upper West regions.

Forty-four of the projects were commissioned in the Upper West region, while twenty-nine others were done in the Savannah Region.

The projects are among some 204 projects that were awarded in the two regions in 2020 under the government’s Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) which was launched in 2018 to create the needed infrastructure and improve the general livelihood of people in the northern zone.

Under the programme, a total of 602 infrastructural projects were awarded in the five regions of the northern ecological zone.

78 projects were awarded in the Savannah, 126 in the Upper West, 171 in the Northern, 126 in the Upper East and 65 in the North East.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority, Sulley Sambian, briefing the media at separate meetings in Damongo and Wa after inspecting and commissioning the 73 completed projects, expressed satisfaction about the quality of work and charged the beneficiaries to put the projects to good use. He said the remaining 131 projects in the two regions were at various stages of completion.

The CEO assured the people of the northern zone that in spite of the economic challenges facing the country, the Nana-Addo-led government is committed to using the IPEP programme to bridge the yawning development gap between the South and the Savannah belt.

“NDA will live up to its expectations despite the current economic difficulties. Our mandate is in two folds, to coordinate and implement. These projects are intended to improve the living standards of our people. What I can tell the people of the north is that there are better days ahead because the president committed to seeing an improved northern Ghana.”

Key sectors that benefited from the IPEP projects include health, education, rural electrification, security, Agric, road and water.

Some beneficiaries of the projects commended the government for the IPEP initiative and appealed for more infrastructure to enhance their operations.

The Savannah regional director of education, Hajia Katumi Natogma Atta described the consultation of a 6-unit classroom block at the Laribanga Islamic SHS as a timely intervention that will improve learning outcomes at the school.