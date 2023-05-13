Two people have been arrested at the New Ningo D/A Basic School B polling station in the Ningo-Prampram constituency for attempting to disrupt the voting process.

Citi News’ Philip Lartey reported that the police swiftly intervened and arrested the two individuals to prevent the situation from escalating.

According to him, the individuals were attempting to convince delegates who had arrived at the polling station to vote for their preferred candidate.

Incumbent Sam George is facing a stiff contest from Michael Kwetey Tetteh who narrowly lost the 2019 parliamentary primaries by seven votes.

Sam George in an earlier interview with Citi News stated that he was confident the delegates will retain him to seek a third term in the 2024 elections.