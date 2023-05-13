The campaign team of former president John Dramani Mahama has indicated that they are confident of securing 99.9% of the votes in the presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Deputy spokesperson of the team, Beatrice Annan said the rousing welcome the team received in all the 275 constituencies they visited has strengthened and solidified their belief of an overwhelming victory in the flagbearership race of the party today, May 13.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Ms. Annan said though it is obvious that the delegates are calling for former president Mahama, the team and the NDC party will not be complacent.

“We in the NDC are not complacent, and we are committed to working hard until the last ballot paper is counted and as much as we recognise that this is no contest, we expect a 99.9 percent victory”.

“This is not the first time Mahama is contesting the flagbearer race, and we are confident of securing 99 percent of the votes. Many of the constituencies we visited revealed that there was no competition for us because the mood we get is that this contest was not necessary in the first place”.

She added that the “2024 elections will be won in every polling station and so it is important that we go to all the constituencies. People are hungry for change and the many teaming young of this country want a change.”

The presidential and parliamentary primaries of the NDC were in limbo as one of the presidential aspirants, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor secured an injunction against the polls until agreeing to withdraw it on Friday afternoon paving the way for the elections to be held today, Saturday, May 13.