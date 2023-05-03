Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management are demanding the immediate payment of their locked-up funds.

The customers numbering about 100 on Tuesday, May 2, besieged the offices of the Securities and Exchange Commission to demand their money.

The customers say four years after the collapse of the company, the government is yet to pay them. They added that all efforts to retrieve their locked-up investments have proved futile.

Speaking to journalists, a spokesperson for the customers, Charles Nyame, said the government must come to their aid.

“This condition is killing people, old people are dying. People who have worked hard to serve this nation with their sweat and blood saved their money for their future use and this company did not collapse by itself. Gold Coast Fund Management was solvent until the Akufo-Addo financial sector clean-up collapsed the company”.

“We will picket for the next three days. Earlier, we had a closed-door meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but they didn’t give us any reasonable response so for us, we will continue to picket for the next three days.”

The defunct company, which operated under the registered name, Black Shield Capital Limited had over 55,000 customers whose funds were locked up before the regulator revoked its license.