Aggrieved customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management Company are optimistic their locked-up money will be paid to them after a meeting with the Finance Minister, Attorney General, and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The customers agreed with the Ministry of Finance to discuss how to resolve a liquidation order by the company, which is affecting the prompt payment of money to customers.

The Finance Ministry maintains that the funds cannot be paid out until the court case is finished, but the group claims the Ministry has also pledged to advocate for them on humanitarian grounds.

Addressing the media after a two-day picket at the Finance Ministry, the convenor of the aggrieved customers, Charles Nyame, expressed confidence that the meetings will yield positive results.

“The two roadmaps are that we are going to engage with the Attorney General and the lawyers of the SEC and two of our reps will be at the meeting, and we will thrash out those issues to see whether they can fast-track the court case or not.”

“And again, on humanitarian grounds, we pleaded that our money be paid in full and he [the Finance Minister] said he is also going to discuss with the government on what to do, and we will get a response to these in the next two weeks when we come, and so we are looking forward to them meeting our demands positively.”