‘Mineral Rock EP ‘ is slightly a couple of months old, but one thing is for sure–it is still among the hottest independent Ghanaian projects published this year.

The record surpassed a million streams on Africa’s premier music platform Boomplay, handing Billy Affou, better known as Slut Boy Billy, his biggest industry milestone to date.

Aside from what many believe, the unconventional style of the Italian-born American-Ghanaian rapper is growing on listeners by the bucketload.

His debut EP has been a revelation, drawing a surprising number of everyday music streamers his way with its two-track offerings: ‘Killer’ and ‘My Life Like a Movie.’

This was made possible by its good reception globally. Outside of local playlists: Daily Rising Ghana and Top Shared, ”Mineral Rock EP” made its way into international charts.

It debuted in the Top 100 of Turkey, Pakistan, Colombia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Brazil and South Africa at #21, #41, #6, #44, #9, #1 and #11 respectively, lending credence to the appeal of the burgeoning trap star.

“This is something I always dreamed of because I always believed my style was sought-after,” Slut Boy Billy said of the new development. “It was only a matter of time.

But still, you never really know how the crowd will react, so I’m grateful things went just as I had hoped. Shutouts to the fans, family, and friends for making all this possible. Where would I be without their support?!”

The news makes ”Mineral Rock EP” Slut Boy Billy’s most successful project to date, greatly outperforming his debut single, ‘Draco’ (2021) and branding him as an exciting artist to watch.

Released to music stores on March 8, 2023, ”Mineral Rock EP” received praise from some corners of the web for its sonic distinction and loose wordplay.

It was produced by Chensee Beatz and has accompanying music videos for its two songs on YouTube.



