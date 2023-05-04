The Electricity Company of Ghana Tema Region has issued a stern warning to the general public and customers of the company to desist from meter bypassing, meter tampering and direct connections or face prosecution when arrested.

This warning from the power distribution company comes after engineers and the revenue protection unit of the company through routine meter monitoring detected 6,491 cases of illegal connections over a period of 6 months within the 9 operational districts of the company.

Out of the 6,491 illegal connections detected from September 2022 to February 2023, a total of 1,555 illegal connection was detected in February 2023, the highest within the period.

The Public Relations Officer for ECG Tema Region, Sakyiwaa Mensah who revealed that the company is worried by the increasing incidents of illegal connection which is affecting the operations of the company and says ECG will stop at nothing but to prosecute offenders.

“Within the 6 months period which is between September 2022 and February 2023, the ECG Tema region detected 6,491 illegal connections. Out of this, we billed an amount of GH¢2,891,263.4. We have been able to retrieve GH¢2,149,148.25. We detected these through routine meter monitoring to check the integrity of meters. The Revenue Protection Unit of the Tema Region handles these issues. Out of the 6,491 illegal connections detected, the highest was a total of 1,555 in February 2023 alone,” she said.

She said ECG has the mandate to prosecute customers caught bypassing meters and those who fail to pay for power used will be charged with the offence of stealing.

“We therefore admonish customers to desist from all forms of illegal connection which includes meter bypass, meter tampering, and direct connection. Basically, customers should please stay away from fidgeting with all ECG installations including meters. Report on illegal connection activities for Tema Region from September 2022 to February 2023 (six-month period),” Public Relations Officer for ECG Tema Region cautioned.

The Tema Region has nine districts which include: Tema North, Tema South, Nungua. Afienya, Prampram, Ada, Krobo, Juapong and Ashaiman.