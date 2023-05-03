On April 27, 2023, African law firm TEMPLARS and international law firm Clifford Chance organized a tech summit titled “Perspectives on Fintech in Ghana” at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City, Accra, Ghana.

The event was a sequel to the recent Perspectives on Fintech in Nigeria held in Lagos, Nigeria. The summit was a huge success, bringing together key players and stakeholders to share their views on the fintech ecosystem in Ghana, including regulations, innovation, and investments.

The summit was attended by His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Africa, John Humphrey, representatives from the British High Commission and the Foreign Commonwealth and Development office, senior executives from Zenith Bank, investors, venture capitalists, fintech entrepreneurs, academics, and researchers, as well as industry experts and consultants.

Dorothy Mensah, Partner at TEMPLARS Ghana, highlighted the increasing demand for innovative solutions, which made the summit a crucial step in facilitating meaningful conversations and collaborations among stakeholders in Ghana’s rapidly evolving fintech landscape.

The summit featured various subthemes, including Legal and Regulatory Trends in the Ghanaian Fintech Market, Fintech Investments and Funding in Ghana, and 360 Perspectives on Fintechs and the Road Ahead. During the panel discussion on Legal and Regulatory Trends in the Ghanaian Fintech Market, Mr. Kwame Oppong, Head of the Fintech and Innovation Office at the Bank of Ghana, noted that the Bank of Ghana has made provisions to protect local fintech companies and to facilitate their growth. He added that the Bank of Ghana is working diligently to assist all players in the fintech industry in fostering expansion.

The panel discussion on Fintech Investments and Funding in Ghana was moderated by Herbert Swaniker, Senior Associate of Clifford Chance, with Kwame Adadey, Divisional Head, Marketing, Zenith Bank Ghana, Simi Obatusin, Associate, Clifford Chance, Samuel Osew-Kwatia, CFO, Broadspectrum, Maud Quaye, Associate, GOODsoil VC, Shirley Somuah, Partner, Cardinal Stone and Duke Lartey, COO of SecondSTAX, as panel members. The panelists discussed capital repatriation, funding options and trends, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).

Godwin Tamakloe, Senior Manager, Regulatory and Compliance at MTN, moderated a panel titled “360 Perspectives on Fintech and the Road Ahead.” This session examined the achievements and future of the Ghanaian Fintech ecosystem, including its expansion across Africa and Europe. Panel members who spoke on the theme included: George Babafemi, Executive Director of eTranzact; Nefe Etomi, Expansion Strategy & Operations, Paystack; Dion Taylor Samson, CEO of Chipper Cash and Kikun Alo, Senior Associate of Clifford Chance.

The Clifford Chance and TEMPLARS Tech Summit provided a forum for innovators, investors, regulators, and other key players in the fintech industry to network, exchange ideas, and explore new partnerships and growth opportunities. By fostering a supportive and collaborative environment, the organizers hope to stimulate innovation, unlock new prospects, and position Ghana as the leading fintech hub in Africa.