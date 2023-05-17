Public transport fares are to go down by 10 percent effective today, Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Road transport operators attributed the reduction to consistent marginal reductions in the price of fuel.

The reduction covers shared taxis, intra-city (trotro), intercity (long distance) and haulage.

Announcing the reduction in a statement, the road transport operators in a statement noted that, “In line with the administrative arrangement on public transport fares, the road transport operators have reduced public transport fares by 10 percent to accommodate for the reduction in the price of petroleum products observed over the period”.

Road transport operators entreated Commercial Transport Operators to comply with the new fares and post same at their loading terminals.

“We further request all operators, commuters and the general public to kindly cooperate for the successful implementation of the new fares”, the Road transport operators entreated.

Prices of petroleum products have seen a marginal decline in the second pricing window of May 2023 as a result of the decrease in the price of crude on the international market and relative stability to the Ghana cedi.

