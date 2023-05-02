Police have arrested two suspects in connection with some alleged stolen rail tracks and steel sleepers believed to belong to the Ghana Railway Development Authority which has gone viral on social media.

The suspects Ibrahim John and Bashiru Ibrahim were arrested while transporting the said items to Ferro Frabrik Ltd. yard in Tema.

According to the suspects, their company has been contracted by the Ministry of Railway Development to cart the items to Tema.

Officials of the company who were not met at the premises of the company have been asked to report to the Police Tuesday morning to assist in the investigation.

Contact has also been made with the Ministry of Railway Development and officials of the Ministry are expected to report to the Police on Tuesday, 2nd May 2023 to support the investigation.

Meanwhile, three DAF trucks GN 8501 – 15, GT 4705 -15 and GT 6707 -15 which were being used to convey the items have been impounded and parked at the National Police Training School due to the size of the trucks; while investigation continues.