Two accused persons, Linda Abakah and Solomon Ofosu have been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for the offence of conspiracy to steal, stealing and money laundering by the Accra High Court.

In April 2022, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in a joint collaboration with the Ghana Association of Bankers (GAB) and the Ghana Police Service arrested the criminal syndicate based in Assin Fosu.

The syndicate was involved in mobile banking application fraud and SIM swap fraud.

Through their fraudulent activities, customers’ mobile numbers were swapped without their knowledge and gained access to their mobile banking application to steal funds amounting to over 257,000 Ghana Cedis from 11 customers.

The court held that the two accused persons had been in custody for a significant period of six months and the fact that the bulk of the benefit or proceeds of the crime has not been accrued to them; they were given a relatively lenient sentence.

In addition, they are to pay a fine of two thousand penalty units each or in default serve twenty-four months in prison in hard labour.