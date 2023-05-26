The vetting of Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo is underway as she faces the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

She was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in April 2023.

According to the President, her nomination was to avoid any vacuum that would occur following the retirement of the current Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, on May 24.

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, who hails from Winneba in the Central Region, if approved, will become the third female Chief Justice in the history of Ghana, after Justices Georgina Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo.

Click below to watch the live stream of the vetting: