The Volta Regional office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has started turning away customers who try to pay with cash at various service centres.

This change comes as a result of a nationwide directive to implement a cashless system in all ECG offices throughout the country.

Although some customers may need time to adjust, they are optimistic that this new method will eventually provide a more convenient way of purchasing power.

After almost two years of piloting, the cashless system is fully being implemented, resulting in the cessation of cash payments at all 300 ECG offices nationwide.

Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director of ECG, stated that this move aims to enhance the efficiency of the power distribution company’s revenue collection efforts.

The company has been conducting extensive training programs for customers who are unfamiliar with the new policy.

Customers who arrive with cash are now directed to deposit the funds into their mobile money accounts before receiving any services.