The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has welcomed numerous calls for action and investigations following the bombshell galamsey report authored by a former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng who is a former Chairman of the now defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, in his report, accused some stalwart of the Akufo-Addo government of interfering in his galamsey [illegal small-scale mining] fight or being engaged in galamsey.

Many stakeholders including the Convener of the Media Coalition Against Illegal Mining, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) amongst others have called on the OSP to probe the allegations made in the report.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, in a statement on May 2, assured the public and civil society that investigation is ongoing and far-reaching.

He said his outfit commenced investigations in 2022 on suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in illegal mining, and it also covers claims raised in the report by the former Chairman of the defunct IMCIM.

“The OSP acknowledges the recent calls for action and investigations into these matters by the public and civil society following the publication of a report on parts of these matters authored by a former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation and head of the dissolved IMCIM.

“The OSP welcomes the calls for action and investigations and it assures the public and civil society that its investigation is ongoing and far-reaching and it also covers the matters raised in the report published by the head of the dissolved IMCIM”.

Kissi Agyebeng further assured to take necessary action against persons found culpable of corruption and corruption-related offences.

“The OSP will take necessary action against all persons deemed culpable of corruption and corruption-related offences in the mining sector,” he said.

Read below the full statement by the OSP