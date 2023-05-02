Mimi Clinic in Adaklu Waya has received support from the Friends of Adaklu, a non-profit organization, to address the healthcare delivery challenges that have arisen due to the overwhelming number of patients seeking medical attention in the area.

The clinic has also been facing shortages of essential materials, leading to difficulties in providing quality healthcare services to the community.

The Friends of Adaklu has donated two hospital beds, two ward screens, and a variety of essential drugs to the clinic.

These resources will aid the clinic’s efforts to improve the delivery of healthcare services in the community, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, where the demand for healthcare services has increased.

The donation comes at a time when the Mimi Clinic has been facing significant challenges due to the overwhelming number of patients.

Additionally, the unavailability of essential materials has made it challenging for the clinic to provide quality healthcare services to the community.

Stella Kudah, the Country Coordinator for Friends of Adaklu, expressed her concern over the challenges facing the Mimi Clinic.

She said, “We are aware of the difficulties that the clinic has been facing due to the overwhelming number of patients seeking medical attention. We also understand the impact that the shortage of essential materials has on healthcare delivery in the community.”

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Adaklu, Juliana Kpedekpo, expressed her gratitude to the Friends of Adaklu for the donation.

She noted that the District Assembly was also working to provide all the necessary materials and resources to improve healthcare delivery in the community.

“We appreciate the support of the Friends of Adaklu. The donation of hospital equipment and drugs will significantly boost the clinic’s efforts to improve healthcare delivery in Adaklu. We are also committed to working with the clinic to ensure that all the essential materials and resources are available to improve healthcare services for the people of Adaklu,” Kpedekpo said.

The Friends of Adaklu’s donation of hospital equipment and drugs to the Mimi Clinic is a commendable gesture that will significantly improve healthcare delivery in Adaklu. With the collaborative efforts of the community, healthcare delivery in Adaklu is set to improve significantly.