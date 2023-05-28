The Complementary Education Agency (CEA), formerly known as the Non-Formal Education (NFE) Agency, has received assistance with learning materials for learners.

The assistance, according to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Masloc, Hajia Shani Habibata, is to help the Agency deliver quality education to learners.

The Dressmakers Association of Ghana (DAG) branch in Yendi has also received some of the assistance.

There was excitement on the faces of artisans in the Yendi municipality in the Northern region when the CEO for Masloc, Hajia Abibata Saani Alhassan, came to offer some assistance to them.

The artisans include learners of the CEA, the DAG, and seamstresses.

In January, the municipal director of CEA made an appeal to the office of the CEO for some materials to help them in the teaching and learning.

The CEA offers support to students who could not complete school and became dropouts due to some reasons.

Because they have the desire to gain some formal knowledge, especially in numeracy, they have re-enrolled to the CEA to acquire the knowledge.

The Agency was deficient in some learning materials and made an appeal to the Masloc Boss for assistance.

As someone who has the passion to help the less privileged, the Masloc Boss was able to mobilize all the materials requested and came to present them to the beneficiaries.

At a presentation ceremony at the Yendi Community Centre, the CEO for Masloc said she was touched by the appeal and has come to support.

“I think this support will go a long way to help the Dressmakers, their literary skills, they will learn to write and read. This is just the beginning, the bigger one is the skills centre that I have set up in Yendi municipality and that skills development centre is going to take care of fashion and garment cosmetology. Our office is also offering sewing machines on hire purchase, I know with skill development, it will help.”

She admonished the beneficiaries to ensure that the materials are put to good use.

“My advice to the beneficiaries is for them to stay focused in their fields of work and whatever is taught, they should take it seriously so that at the end of the day, whatever support is given will go a long way to impact their lives positively.”

The Municipal Director of Education for Yendi thanked the CEO for the assistance and has pledged that his outfit will strictly supervise the Agency in its teaching activities.

“The Yendi Municipal Directorate of Education is highly affiliated to Complementary Education Agency activities, and we are keenly involved at the municipal level in all the activities of CEA and we will continue to do that. We will descend heavily on monitoring and supervision of the Remedial classes that they established.”

He appealed to the CEO to help facilitate the establishment of a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institute in Yendi.

“We are proposing to the Masloc Boss that Yendi by its status needs a TVET institute, so we are privileged to appeal to the CEO to help facilitate, so the good Lord will make it for her to give us a TVET institute. This will help minimize school dropouts and also increase people’s livelihoods within the context of our area.”

The Municipal Director of CEA could not hide the excitement of the Agency and thanked the Masloc Boss for the good gesture.

“The Yendi municipal office of CEA in consultation with the Northern regional directorate of CEA sought for support from the CEO of Masloc to effectively run the Remedial classes of CEA programme established for the senior high school dropouts in the municipality.”

He said the assistance has come at the right time and that it is going to help them greatly.

“The purpose of this support is to help the beneficiaries do simple basic calculations and measurements to complement their skills received. This is to provide better future welfare and social security to these disadvantaged girls. We are very grateful to Hajia for her commitment towards education.”

The chairman of the Dressmakers Association of Yendi also expressed their gratitude to Masloc and pledged to use the materials rightly.

“We are very happy for the support Hajia is giving us today. The support will help us teach our apprentices basic literacy and measurement because some of them are school dropouts who do not understand some of the things and this support is highly welcomed.”

Chairperson of the seamstresses in Yendi, Abubakar Mudrika, also has this to say.

“We are here this morning to receive support from Hajia Abibata Saani, and we are very grateful to her. We want to say a very big thank you to her. The assistance will help us greatly because most of our apprentices are school dropouts and most of them had wanted to continue with their education but due to some circumstances like finance, they’re unable. This support from Hajia, is going to help them a lot”.