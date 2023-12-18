The Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, was bestowed with the prestigious honour of being named among the “100 Most Influential People”.

She was recognised for her exceptional leadership and impact in the country by the Business Executive Group, at a ceremony held at the Marriott Hotel in Accra.

The award ceremony seeks to identify and publicly recognize 100 personalities in Ghana whose personal and professional conduct along with accomplishments in their respective positions of authority have enabled them to exercise the most influence on the cultural, socio-economic, and political fortunes of Ghana.

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah in her acceptance speech, expressed her gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the collective effort of MASLOC team in achieving impactful results that have become a testament to their dedication, resilience and hard work that are making a difference in the lives of many.

The recognition of Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah gives credence to her transformative leadership at MASLOC, where she has spearheaded initiatives that have significantly impacted individual lives, small businesses, and entrepreneurs across the country through accessible financial solutions.

As an individual, her commitment to economic empowerment, strategic vision, and dedication to fostering positive change were highlighted as key factors in earning her a spot among the elite 100 most influential people for the year.

As the CEO of MASLOC, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah continues to inspire and lead, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of microfinance and small loans in sector in Ghana.

In a welcome address delivered by renowned labour consultant Mr. Austin Gamey on behalf of the CEO and President of the Business Executive Group, Paulette Kporo, entreated nominees that the ceremony was to celebrate their hard work, dedication, and talent over the past year which has seen their involvement in incredible activities that influenced individuals in diverse ways.

Mr. Gamey added that the opportunity to be recognized as a person of influence, for the purpose of the award scheme, is the ability to act in ways that transform and shape the opinions and lives of people to act positively.

He admonished the award recipients to continuously impact society.

The event, which was attended by traditional leaders, diplomats, distinguished guests, industry leaders, and luminaries from various sectors, celebrated the outstanding achievements of individuals who have made significant contributions to society using their influence.