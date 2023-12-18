The National Film Authority is intensifying its drive to boost Ghanaian films with Ghana Cinema Week.

Launched to celebrate Ghanaian cinema and reignite the love for going to the movies, the event drew crowds of movie enthusiasts, producers, and directors to the Silverbird Cinema.

Speaking to Citi News, Kofi Adinkra, the Head of Business Development and Marketing for the National Film Authority, explained that the initiative provides Ghanaians and visitors an entertainment alternative, especially during the festive season.

He said the authority intends to make the initiative an annual celebration.

“On behalf of the Ghana Film Authority, we are thrilled to collaborate in advancing the Ghana film agenda and the Cinema Agenda. We have dedicated an entire week to championing Ghanaian films among our fellow Ghanaians and encouraging them to experience the joy of cinema. The National Film Authority aims to provide an enticing alternative to musical entertainment for individuals visiting the country this festive season.”

The event, attended by aspiring actors, movie producers, and directors, among others, at the Silverbird, aimed to bolster the push for Ghanaian movies to achieve global recognition. Some film producers attributed the challenge of limited global reach to a scarcity of films that authentically depict our narratives.

Nana Sam, an actress and producer with Roverman Production, emphasized the need to enhance publicity for this initiative. She urged producers to ensure that their films authentically reflect and tell the stories of our culture and experiences.

“What I witnessed today is truly remarkable. There is a wealth of incredible talent among emerging directors, and I believe there needs to be greater awareness of their work. Increased awareness will lead to more patronage and investment, fostering the growth of the industry. Personally, I seek to be intellectually stimulated and fully engrossed in the cinematic experience. Historically, our films may have lacked this depth, but now we are authentically telling our stories through the art of filmmaking.”