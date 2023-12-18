AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi mine has long been recognized as the bedrock and financial pillar of the Obuasi economy over the years. The mining company stands as the largest employer and a primary source of livelihood for most households in Obuasi.

Efforts have been made by stakeholders, including the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, to reduce the economy’s over-dependence on AngloGold Ashanti and the Obuasi mine.

The introduction of the Obuasi trade show in 2019 has been celebrated as a crucial intervention to diversify the economy of Obuasi through trade. According to Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Chief Executive of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, the Assembly collaborated with AngloGold Ashanti and the Obuasi East District to launch the trade show, aiming to promote business activity in the mining town.

Speaking at the conclusion of a 2-day capacity-building workshop sponsored by the Obuasi Municipal Assembly as part of the 2023 Obuasi trade show, Hon Adansi-Bonah stated that the interest shown by business owners in the trade show since its inception indicates that business activities are gaining ground in Obuasi, marking a positive milestone in the quest to diversify the economy.

The training program focused on costing, pricing, and customer service. The Obuasi MCE urged participants who will exhibit their products at the upcoming trade show scheduled for 21st – 25th December 2023 to apply the knowledge gained in their business activities to promote efficiency and increase productivity.

Elijah Adansi-Bonah, in an interview with the media at the sidelines of the training program, emphasized that the Obuasi economy will soon expand with the completion of the Obuasi Trauma Hospital and the KNUST-Obuasi campus established in 2019.

“The Trauma Hospital, which is nearing completion, will bring many people to Obuasi to access quality healthcare. Coupled with the existing KNUST-Obuasi campus, which has already attracted many people to Obuasi, there is the potential for expanding the economy,” he added.

The MCE, however, stated that the anticipated expansion of the Obuasi economy, along with improvements in the security situation, means Obuasi is open for investment.

He called on residents to seize business opportunities in the town to reduce overreliance on jobs at AngloGold Ashanti.

Participants at the training program commended the organizers of the trade show for its impact on their businesses, emphasizing that their businesses have improved since joining the trade show due to the trade show platform and the capacity-building workshops.

They expressed optimism about the success of this year’s trade show and urged the general public to take a keen interest in the program.