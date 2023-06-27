Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, an agri-business advocate and founder of Agrihouse Foundation, has urged the youth to take advantage of the opportunities presented by agribusiness and make the most of them.

“Agribusiness is a combination of the words ‘agriculture’ and ‘business’ and refers to any business related to farming and farming-related commercial activities,” Akosa said.

She was speaking at the Citi Business Festival Forum on Agribusiness Ecosystem on Citi TV in Accra on Tuesday.

Akosa emphasized that what was required of the youth in that ecosystem was for them to be creative and innovative, as these were the skills that were in demand.

“Creativity and innovation are what are selling now, so if you are a youth, you need to tap into the opportunities in the value chain of agribusiness,” she added.

Akosa also said that venturing into the agribusiness ecosystem was not only about food security, but also about building resilience.

About Citi Business Festival 2023

The annual Citi Business Festival is a month-long initiative marked with on-air and outdoor events in the month of June to equip Ghanaian businesses with strategies to grow and scale up while meeting emerging trade and commerce trends.

This year, the festival was themed around the Made in Ghana Agenda.

There were live radio on-air series at 9:05 am every Monday to Thursday on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM. On Fridays, it aired at 7:10 am.

In addition to the on-air series, there were weekly forums on Citi TV every Tuesday to hold discussions on the theme for the week, as well as special TV feature stories aimed at showcasing indigenous Ghanaian businesses.

The Citi Business Festival 2023 was powered by Citi TV and Citi FM in partnership with Absa Bank and is proudly sponsored by MTN MoMo, MTN Business, and Zeepay with support from GIRSAL.