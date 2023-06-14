The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has accused British Airways of charging Ghanaians seeking to buy airline tickets an additional $50 fee.

Insisting that the extra fee is illegal, the CPA slammed British Airways in a statement and asked the firm to stop the charge with immediate effect.

“CPA’s attention has been drawn to an illegal practice by British Airways with regard to paying for your airline tickets with cash at Standard Charted Bank. BA and Standard Charted Bank have decided to charge $50 for paying off your ticket at their branches, this is an illegal practice, and we are urging BA to stop immediately,” CPA wrote in a statement.

The CPA alleged that the charge is part of an agreement between the airline and Standard Chartered Bank.

The CPA further stressed in the statement that the passenger should not be caught in the middle of any agreement between the two firms.

“If BA and Standard Charted Bank have gone into any agreement, the passengers of BA should not be asked to pay any extra money besides the fare of the reservation”.

“Per our investigation, this is BA that has instructed Standard Charted Bank to charge this ridiculous extra charge of $50 on top of your ticket price.”

The CPA also urged the flying public who have been victims of the alleged extra charge to report to the CPA for a possible refund.

“Anybody that has paid this extra $50 to Standard Charted Bank should not hesitate in contacting CPA for us to enable them get a refund.”

Citi News is yet to get a response from British Airways.