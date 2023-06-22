A group of Civil Society Organisations has besieged Parliament to demand the removal of taxes on sanitary pads by the government.

The group says the 12.5 percent VAT and the 20 percent import tax on sanitary pads have increased the prices of the item, making it impossible for women who represent 51 per cent of Ghana’s population to afford them.

Speaking to journalists, the spokesperson for the group, Ama Pratt said they will not relent in their efforts to have the taxes scrapped by the government.

Despite the numerous demands from several groups for the removal of the taxes, the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) warned that such removal will be very detrimental to our economy.