Techstripped Africa has announced its upcoming AI webinar, titled “Write The Future Right With AI,” featuring a lineup of esteemed speakers who are considered some of the brightest minds in the industry.

This online forum will serve as a platform for experts to discuss and share insights on how developers, users, and policymakers can ensure the advancement and adoption of AI in our daily lives becomes a catalyst for human development, rather than an impediment.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday, 1st July 2023 at 11 am, the webinar boasts an impressive roster of keynote speakers:

Stephen Moore – Mathematician & Co-Founder, Ghana Natural Language Processing (Ghana NLP)

Charlette N’Guessan – AI Venture Builder, Product Specialist & Tech Founder at BACE Technologies

Erick Kambo – AI Data Trainer at OpenAI (ChatGPT)

George Boateng – Postdoctoral Researcher @ETH Zurich, Cofounder & CEO @Kwame AI

Dr. Stephane Nwolley – CEO Npontu Technologies Limited

These renowned speakers will delve into various topics related to AI in Africa, including AI for Sustainable Development, Bridging the AI Skills Gap, Ethical Considerations in AI Development and Deployment, AI for Economic Growth and Job Creation, and Future Perspectives: AI and Africa’s Path to Technological Leadership.

The Techstripped Africa team expressed their excitement about the event, stating, “We’re thrilled to bring together some of the brightest minds in the industry to explore the future of AI in Africa,” said the Techstripped Africa team.

“We believe that AI has the potential to drive economic growth, create employment opportunities, and address pressing challenges in Africa, such as agriculture, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure development. But we also recognize the importance of building a skilled AI workforce, addressing ethical considerations, and fostering innovation and competitiveness across various industries. This webinar will provide a platform to discuss these issues and more.”

Registration for the AI webinar is now open. Interested participants can visit https://techstripped.com/webinar to register and obtain further information.

About Techstripped Africa:

Techstripped Africa is a leading tech community in Africa that aims to connect tech enthusiasts, innovators and entrepreneurs across the continent. The community provides a platform for networking, learning, and collaboration in the tech industry.