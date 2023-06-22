One of the judges dismissed over the Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé has had a judgment in his favour at the Court of Appeal against the decision.

The Judge, Benjamin Yaw Osei was part of 20 judges of the lower courts who were dismissed after the Anas investigation into judicial corruption.

He was the judge at the Juabeng Circuit Court at the time.

The allegation was that he freed an accused person after receiving bribes from them.

His lawyers have been arguing that the allegation is not accurate because the accused person has actually been convicted and imprisoned.

A 3-member panel of the Court of Appeal presided over by Justice Senyo Dzamefe on Thursday, June 22, overturned the earlier high court judgment against the appellant.

The judgment means he may be reinstated as a judge.