The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has strongly criticized the imposition of taxes on sanitary pads, describing it as a cardinal sin.

The issue was brought to the attention of Parliament through a petition submitted by various civil society organizations, urging the removal of taxes on sanitary pads.

Expressing his deep dissatisfaction with the taxation of sanitary pads, the Speaker emphasized the need for immediate government action to address this concern.

“The issue they raise is a very serious issue, why have we passed a law imposing taxes on sanitary pads? This is unconscionable, it is a cardinal sin. The House shouldn’t have allowed it at all. You know the impact of that law on human resource development is immeasurable.

“I have a copy of the petition and I am going to take immediate action to prevent whoever is the minister proposing that thing to take it off. The next budget it must not appear, it cannot be a tax.”