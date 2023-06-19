Edern Security Services Limited, a leading private security organization in Ghana, has been presented with two International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certifications: ISO 9001 in total quality management and ISO 18788 in security operations management.

The certifications make Edern Security Services Limited the first security organization in Ghana to receive ISO 9001 and the first in West Africa to receive ISO 18788.

ISO certifications are recognized worldwide as a mark of quality and reliability. By obtaining these certifications, Edern Security Services Limited has demonstrated its commitment to providing high-quality security services.

The certifications also give Edern Security Services Limited the opportunity to expand its operations into other countries. The company already has operations in Togo and is planning to open operations in Liberia this year.

CEO of Edern Security Services Limited, Emmanuel Quartey, said that the company is committed to continuous improvement and will continue striving to meet the highest standards in the security industry.

He also urged other indigenous Ghanaian companies to follow Edern Security Services Limited’s example and seek to expand their operations internationally.

“I am so grateful to God for making this day possible. The journey started about one year ago. We set ourselves up to achieve the ISO certification in 9001 which is in total quality management and 18788 which is in security operations management. Thanks be to God…this is the day the Lord has made, you can see the excitement all around. They are happy to see that we have achieved this milestone and we give all glory to God,” Emmanuel Quartey told Citi News in a sideline interview at an event organized to present the certification.

“For us as a company, it is not the end of the process. For us, we think that the process has just begun. We believe in continuous improvement and we think that for us any step to make us better than yesterday is the way forward and so we have just started. The standards we have attained today are just one milestone.

Going into the future, our expectation is that we even achieve better heights…go higher. The world has become a global world and so if you have these certificates what it means is that you are accepted across the borders of Ghana. We have expectations in going into other countries in the sub-region. We are already in Togo and we are looking at going into Liberia this year,” he stated.

Emmanuel Quartey also mentioned that the international credentials received by the Edern Security Services Limited should serve as a motivation to indigenous Ghanaian companies not to limit themselves to their local operation area but seek to expand their operations internationally.

He further assured clients of quality service following the acquisition of the ISO certifications stressing that the security firm will provide clients with quality security guards.

“For my clients, I believe that this is a process that goes a long way to assure you of the fact that we are going to provide you with quality service. If the procedures are tested, if the training manual is tested then you can be very assured that the company you are going to hire is resolute, resilient and is going to produce quality guards for you”.

Speaking at an event organized to present the ISO certifications, the Board Chairperson of Edern Security Services Limited, Florence Hutchful, commended the CEO and other members of management for initiating the process of attaining the ISO certifications.

She stated that the enhanced credentials received by the private security firm are a testament to the “unwavering and tireless effort of the management and staff of the organization and their commitment to providing quality service to our clients”. On behalf of the board, Florence Hutchful urged the security organization not to become complacent following the attainment of its new status.

The District Commander for Baatsona, Chief Superintendent Elvis Bawa Sadongo, also speaking to Citi News, cautioned Edern Security Services Limited against resting on their laurels but instead urged them to continue working hard.

“This is where the hard work starts because you need to ensure that your training programmes are upgraded to put your workers and employees over and above where they are now for you to continue to maintain that level and maintain the claim that you are the best in the system”.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Edern Security Services Limited Emmanuel Quartey has indicated that the security firm plans to acquire additional certifications to enhance its image as an indigenous company. He further called on multinational companies to do business with the private security firm.

“We already have discussions in attaining other standards. Let me be quick to say that the 9001 and 18788 are not the only certificates attainable. There are other ones like the 27000 and so and so forth. So we will look at alternatives to attaining those ones just to enhance our image as an indigenous company in Ghana. I think that we have to position ourselves for multinational businesses.

“These companies come to Ghana and they are looking for companies that are tested and tried…of the same standards as companies abroad and they are unable to find. For us as indigenous companies, this is the way forward. We are looking at partnering with all of these multinationals. They should have confidence in us that we are able to do it because we have achieved the standards” he said.