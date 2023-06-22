The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has urged schools to desist from engaging in examination malpractice.

He says examination malpractice has caused more harm than good in the educational sector adding that it is eroding the credentials of the educational system.

“Whatever it takes, malpractice must end so that we can really see the schools that are doing well, and we can really see where we are not doing well so that we can do better. So the era of exam malpractice should be over at all levels,” he added.

He said this during the 39th Edition of the Distinction Awards Ceremony for the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The ceremony was to award students from various senior high schools and encourage academic and moral excellence among students.

Dr Yaw Adutwum emphasised that his outfit would stringently ensure that examination malpractice was eradicated in the educational system.

He used the opportunity to advise the students to desist from such behaviours and take their studies seriously.