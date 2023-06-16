The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has strongly condemned the presence of witch camps as a severe violation of the rights of the elderly and urged the government to dismantle these establishments and shut down all existing camps in the country.

In various parts of Northern Ghana, individuals, particularly elderly and vulnerable women, are accused of witchcraft and subjected to assault and sometimes lynching.

While the designated witch camps in the Northern regions provide a semblance of safety for the accused, the living conditions for the inmates remain extremely challenging.

In response to a statement made to commemorate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa called for immediate action to address the existence of witch camps.

“On this day, I want to join colleagues and Abla Dzifa Gomashie to call for the abolishment of all witch camps. The camps must be closed and closed immediately because they represent a grave violation of the human rights of our elderly citizens.

“Fact that those camps still exist is a scar on our collective conscience and I believe that as lawmakers, nothing should stop us from pursuing a private members bill to totally abolish this practice.”