A Mining and Mineral Economics Consultant, Henry Antwi, has urged the Ghana Chamber of Mines to fund an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Laboratory at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).

That, he said was to among others help explore home grown solutions for energy and mineral exploitation; decarbonisation initiatives to drive critical minerals development and the efficient use of energy and water.

Mr Antwi was speaking on the theme, “Artificial Intelligence and its impact on Sustainable Mining and Energy” in Accra on Friday at the Ghana Mining and Energy Summit 2023.

He also proposed that mining companies used AI tools to participate in exploitation of

natural resources.

“Expedite AI initiatives to mitigate multiple threats of slowing commodities demand and inflationary pressures, volatile commodity prices, diminishing ore reserves and grades and declining return on capital employed,” he added.

Further, Mr Antwi indicated that investment tax credits for expenses related to exploration expenses would drive mineral resource exploitation in the country.