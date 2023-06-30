The Ghana Association for Sports Betting Operators (GHASBO) is advocating for an enhanced collaboration among industry stakeholders to drive significant improvements within the sports betting sector.

According to the secretary of GHASBO, Dr. Kweku Ainuson fostering a spirit of cooperation, and we can elevate the standards and overall experience offered by the sports betting industry.

He made these comments during a GHASBO regulatory compliance workshop event at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The workshop aimed to bring together industry players and regulators to discuss compliance issues within Ghana’s betting space and find ways to address concerns effectively.

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Gaming Commission, Gary Nimako on his part also called for the betting operators within the country to work towards developing the communities where they operate by embarking on projects to improve the area.

Speaking during the panel discussion at the Compliance workshop event, Mr. Nimako also called on the Ghana Revenue Authority to continuously engage with operators within the country’s betting industry to find innovative ways to ensure tax compliance is not enforced at the detriment of the survival of betting companies.

The workshop which was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra saw officials from the Ghana Revenue Authority, GHASBO, the Ghana Police Service, the Data Privacy Commission and the Ghana Financial Intelligence Center.

On this part, Dr. Kweku Ainuson, secretary to GHASBO underscored the need for stakeholders within the betting industry to work together towards growing the betting and gaming industry in the country.

Dr. Ainuson who also doubles as a director for leading sports betting operator Betway, explained that work is advanced towards ensuring each betting company is assigned a relationship manager from the association to ensure responsible regulated gaming practices

He further assured of the right leadership from GHASBO to not only protect the betting operators but the whole industry as a whole with priority on consumers. “We are cautiously optimistic about where we are going” he added.

The Ghana Association of Sports Betting Operators (GHASBO) is an association of licensed sports betting providers operating in Ghana. We are working together with the Gaming Commission of Ghana and other stakeholders towards a well-regulated and well-channelled gaming market.

The GHASBO regulatory compliance workshop event was sponsored by Betway Ghana.