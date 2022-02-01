As part of measures taken to comply with gaming regulations, Betway has put in place a number of verification steps to ensure that its users are over age 18.

The process in creating a Betway account requires you to provide details of a valid ID (Voters, Driver’s License or Passport) and mobile money number which should be registered in the account bearer’s name.

Speaking at a one-day regulatory compliance workshop with key stakeholders in Takoradi, Director for Betway, Dr. Kweku Ainuson stated that, Betway as a company operates in an industry which is highly regulated and that, these regulatory issues affect key stakeholders who patronize the business. “It is therefore important to have these gatherings, to pave way for interactions aimed at correcting all the negatives and getting feedback which can be incorporated into our business”, he noted.

He further indicated that as part of measures to comply with anti-money laundering, Betway applies a number of software tools that flags money launderers and also has an Anti – Money Laundering Regulatory Officer (AMLRO) for this purpose.

The Sub-Metro Chairman for the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly(STMA) Mr. Prince Arthur explained that as an Assembly, they do not entertain businesses that do not comply with laid down regulations and added that, in order to permit a business of such nature to operate within the metropolis, it needs to acquire a license from the Registrar General’s Department, Gaming Commission and Ghana Tourism Authority.

He reiterated the need to continue organizing such engagements to sensitize the public on responsible betting and promote compliance in the sports betting industry.

He further admonished Assembly members to serve as watch dogs to ensure that betting centers are adhering to all regulations and promised to strictly enforce the law.

The leading sports betting company, Betway will continue to engage stakeholders in the various communities on regulatory compliance in Ghana. They are scheduled to stop in Cape Coast for the next edition of the regulatory compliance workshop