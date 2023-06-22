Thirteen people are being treated for suspected rabies after they were bitten by a stray dog in Gomoa Dominase, Central Region.

Residents say the stray dog began biting its victims on Monday, June 19, 2023.

As of Tuesday, June 20, thirteen people have been bitten by the dog.

Some victims who spoke to the media said the dog is not familiar to the community and expressed shock at the way it has been biting residents of Dominase.

“I was heading to my uncle’s shop when the dog bit me from behind. I sustained minor injuries and it’s painful. I hear the dog has bitten over thirteen people in the Gomoa Dominase community. When it bit me, I was rushed to the clinic and given some injection by the doctors,” Paulina Annor a victim told Citi News.

According to the Assemblyman for the area, the dog is being hunted by local residents.

All thirteen victims who were attacked have been treated and discharged from the Potsin Polyclinic.

The Gomoa East Health Directorate said that if the dog is found, samples will be taken to the lab to prevent an outbreak.

“Within the community, we have identified more cases, over thirteen dog bites within this community. Cases that have been reported within Gomoa Potsin, Gomoa Buduatta and Gomoa Dominase have been given the needed anti-rabies vaccines and discharged. But residents and traditional authorities have begun a search for the particular dog that has been doing this and ensure that samples will be taken for sampling. The DCE and Police have been informed accordingly,” Felix Agyamang Adipare the District Health Director said.