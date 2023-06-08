The Chief Executive Officer of Dzata Cement Limited, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, has donated 500 bags of cement to the 1998-year group of the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC-LEGON).

The donation was made towards the construction of the PRESEC Ceremonial Grounds, a legacy project initiated by the 1998 alumni.

Speaking at a brief presentation ceremony at the school’s premises, Special Aide to the Chief Executive Officer of Dzata Cement Limited, Mr. Rafik Mahama, emphasized the importance of the gesture to advancing the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Mr. Ibrahim Mahama’s continuous effort of giving back to society.

“The reason we decided to do this is that PRESEC-LEGON stands for excellence and Dzata stands for the same. We give back to society in many ways, and our CSR goes beyond donating just cement. We just don’t find much interest in publishing them. Mr. Ibrahim Mahama is a passionate philanthropist and does not hesitate to offer help when he can,” he explained.

For a school that has chalked unbeatable success over the years, one is made to think that the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School is not faced with any infrastructural challenge. However, that doesn’t appear to be the reality.

Headmaster of the school, Mr. David Odjidja, expressed his profound gratitude to the CEO of Dzata Cement and acknowledged the extent to which the construction of a ceremonial ground will go to addressing the infrastructural deficit of the institution.

“Currently, we have a population of over 5,000 students, and the lack of space to accommodate them for special occasions has always been a problem. This project by the 1998 alumni and supported by Dzata Cement will go a long way in achieving our expectations for the school’s 85th anniversary,” he said.

In an interview with Citi News, Chairman of the Legacy Committee of the PRESEC-LEGON 1998 year group, Abdul Nasser Alidu, catalogued the infrastructural gains the school has made overtime and underscored the growing population of the school as a reason to initiate the Ceremonial Grounds project.

The estimated GHS1 million PRESEC Ceremonial Grounds project, when completed, will provide accommodation for dignitaries, a car park, and other facilities.