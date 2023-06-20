The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has expressed disappointment at the government for failing to address the excessive taxes charged at the ports.

This, according to the Association, is believed to have resulted in Ghana losing a significant portion of its cargo traffic to Lomé.

The Association also believes that the government has not treated players within the ports industry fairly, even after making several promises in the run-up to the 2016 elections to deal with excessive taxes at the ports.

In an interview with Citi News, the Executive Secretary of the Association, Sampson Asaki Awingobit, noted that they will collaborate with their sister associations to deepen their demands.

“They kept on compounding us with taxes, tariffs, and charges, and that led to a total sharp deduction. We have lost huge cargoes to Ivory Coast and Lomé, and that is true.

“We will collaborate with other organizations to ensure that the government does something about it.”