The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the Northern Region has condemned Napari Suheru for assaulting a female referee during a Division 1B football match near the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on June 17, 2023.

The Northern Regional Football Association Secretary, Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim described Mr. Suheru as a lovely person who is well-known in the footballing fraternity in the region and so it came as a surprise when news of his actions broke out.

Mr. Abdul Karim in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, indicated that Mr. Suheru is one of the people in the region with the highest number of football clubs and that his assault on the referee was uncalled-for.

“He has many clubs in the region. He has a Division Two club, he has a Women’s Division 1A club, he has a Women’s 2B club, he has juvenile clubs in under 17, under 15, under 13, and even under 8 and so it is surprising that such a person will do that.”

The GFA’s secretary however assured that the association is doing its best to prevent hooliganism in match centres.

“We have a good collaboration with the military and the police service at the regional level, and so we will make sure that security is there at match centres to protect everybody at the centre because there are instances when supporters will decide to invade each other, and so we are doing our best, and we will try to continue the good work we are doing, and our regional chairman is doing his possible best and going round to monitor matches to ensure that there is peace.”

The police arrested Mr. Suheru on Monday, June 19 to help with investigations.