Coach Iddrisu Suheiru Napari, also known as Kubli, who attacked a female referee during a football match in Tamale, has turned himself into the Northern Regional Police headquarters after being on the run.

He has been officially arrested and will face prosecution for his actions.

The incident occurred during a Women’s Division 1B League match between Tiyumbu Ladies FC and Soccer Missionaries Ladies at Game Centre 3 on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Referee, Abdul Rahman Sakina Nasara ended at the Tamale Technical University Hospital after the assault from the male coach.

She has subsequently been discharged.

Additionally, Mr. Napari has been relieved of his positions as Assistant Treasurer in the Executive Committee of the Northern Regional Women’s Football Clubs Association and as Chairperson of the Women’s Football Committee in the Sagnarigu Municipal Football Association.

These decisions were taken in order to protect the reputation of the associations and maintain confidence in women’s football.

The Northern Region Football Association has further indicated it will issue appropriate football charges to Coach Napari and his club for their responses and for the Disciplinary Committee to adjudicate the case.

Police in a statement said, “As police investigation into the attack continues, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has engaged the Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kurt Okraku Mante and the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi on the matter and urged them to notify the Police ahead of all football matches in the lower leagues as is being done for the Premier League in order for the Police to put in place adequate measures that will ensure security, law and order during these matches”.