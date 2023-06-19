Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Boakye Agyarko, has urged the party to take action against candidates in the flagbearership race who are disregarding the election rules.

Mr Agyarko emphasized the importance of upholding the rules and regulations for a fair and transparent electoral process.

Speaking on the matter, Mr Agyarko stated, “It is important that all [candidates] uphold the rules and regulations, without sounding like a fly in the jar, there have been many provocations, there has been many breaking the rules for which no sanctions have been applied. I have even raised the matter at the national council.

“So long as the rules are clear, so long as there is total fairness, so long as we are all tempered or measured, I believe that we would have a very peaceful contest. But please do not hold yourself aloof from the entire process.”

Responding to Agyarko’s plea, Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections of the NPP, urged him to report any instances of election rule violations by the aspirants to the appropriate committees.

Nimako assured Agyarko that the party would address the concerns once they are brought to their attention.