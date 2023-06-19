The Police have arrested Napari Suheru, a football coach, for assaulting a referee during a Division 1B football match near the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on June 17, 2023.

Following the attack, the injured referee was promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect is currently in police custody and will be brought before the court to face justice for his actions.

In the ongoing investigation by the Police, Inspector-General Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has held discussions with Mr. Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority.

During the meeting, the Inspector-General urged them to inform the Police in advance about all football matches in the lower leagues, just as they do for the premier league.

This proactive notification will allow the Police to implement appropriate measures to ensure security, law, and order during these matches.