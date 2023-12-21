Celebrated gospel musician Perez Musik has stated that his performance at the Citiuation All-White outdoor party is aimed at sharing the message of Jesus Christ.

This year’s Citiuation All-white outdoor party, organised by Citi FM and Citi TV will be held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Sunday, December 24.

Known in real life as Frank Tagoe, Perez Musik is the only gospel artist performing on the night with secular musicians such as Okyeame Kwame, Keche, Akwaboah, M.anifest, and the Nkyinkyin Band.

During an interview with DJ Mingle on Citi FM’s Traffic Avenue, Perez Musik, while answering a question on why he accepted to perform alongside secular musicians stated categorically:

“I knew secular musicians were going to perform but I am coming to sell Jesus Christ…I am coming to celebrate Jesus Christ”.

“I know what people think about my performance but if someone spoke to me about Jesus Christ and brought stability to me and changed my life, I also find the opportunity to perform at the event as a way of impacting the people who would be coming.” He added

On how he prepares for his performances, the multiple-award-winning gospel artiste told DJ Mingle,” I go on stage empty… Just to allow God to do what he wants to do…I try not to stand in the way of God…If God wants to prophesy to his people through me, I don’t want to stand in his way.”

