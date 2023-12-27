The Accra International Conference Centre(AICC) crackled with a different kind of electricity on Boxing Day.

It wasn’t the hum of business deals or the buzz of conferences, but the infectious energy of the “Explosion of Joy” gospel concert.

This annual tradition, hosted by legendary Ghanaian gospel choir, Joyful Way Incorporated, isn’t just a concert; it’s a gift. It is a celebration of Christ’s birth, a joyful reunion for faith-filled friends, and a chance to soak in the vibrant energy of Ghanaian gospel music.

“Explosion of Joy” explodes in more ways than one. It’s a space for patrons, sponsors, and even strangers to unwind, reconnect, and forge new bonds.

Families laugh, sway, and sing together, bathed in the warmth of shared faith and good music. It’s a moment to breathe and express gratitude for another year.

This year, celebrated artists like Perez Musik and Efe Grace dazzled patrons with spirit-infused music performed alongside the host of the event Joyful Way Incorporated.

But the night truly erupted when Perez Musik was joined on stage by the Joyful Way Incorporated.

Their performance of the popular song “Hewale Lala” was truly electrifying, and the energy in the auditorium soared as they sang. It was a beautiful moment, with their voices blending in perfect harmony.

About us

Joyful Way Incorporated traces its origin to Cape Coast, one of the historic cities in the Central Region of Ghana. In the year 1972, a passion for Christian music among several Senior High School students led to the formation of two groups known at the time as the “Noise of Joy” and the “Evangels”.

Composed of students from three renowned schools in Cape Coast – Adisadel College, Mfantsipim School and Wesley Girls High School – the two groups eventually merged to form the JOYFUL WAY SINGERS, which is now known as JOYFUL WAY INCORPORATED. Music evangelism became popular through the pioneering work of this group.

Today, Joyful Way Incorporated has an active ministering membership of about 150 young people. All members of the ministry are volunteers.

They are professionals from various industries and students from various public and private universities in Ghana. They contribute their talents, energies, time and money to advance the Lord’s kingdom through this group.

Throughout these many years, many others have served in this ministry who are no longer active ministers with the group. We call them associates and they number several hundreds and can be found all over the world. With their support through prayer, counsel, network and finances the present generation of Joyful Way Incorporated continues to make a joyful noise

The group is known for songs including “Guanhwefo, Ayehi, Nyame Yohen and God Alone

Watch excerpts of their performances below

#ExplosionofJoy23 concert:

With a performance that vibrates with celestial grace,@perezmusik233 secures his reign as Gospel’s 2023 king. After watching him put up such a magnificent performance it’s hard to imagine anyone else taking home the Gospel Artiste of the year crown pic.twitter.com/dkl9PYRoRh — Ghana Weekend (@GhanaWeekend) December 26, 2023