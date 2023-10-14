Multiple-award-winning gospel musician, Perez Musik has set hearts on fire with his new album, aptly titled ‘Breakthrough.’

“Breakthrough” is a 13-track masterpiece that transcends the boundaries of gospel music.

The album features some of his greatest hits, including the soul-stirring “Blema Tesaa” and “Hewale Lala.”

These songs have already touched countless lives, and now, they take their rightful place alongside new gems that will undoubtedly become classics in their own right.

‘Breakthrough’ is brought to life by its stellar collaborations, including the track ‘The Light’ with MOG Music. This remarkable fusion of talent illuminates the listener’s path with divine inspiration.

Another standout moment is the heartwarming “Aseda (Thanksgiving),” featuring the enchanting vocals of Efe Grace, where gratitude flows freely like a river.

Songs like “Noko Noko B3 (Nothing Impossible),” “Worship Anyway,” and “That’s Who You Are” are also not just melodies but testimonies of faith, resilience, and unwavering devotion.

Stream the album below

https://songwhip.com/perez-musik/breakthrough